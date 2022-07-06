Erik ten Hag welcomes first signing Tyrell Malacia to United

After weeks of speculation, Erik ten Hag has finally got a new face through the door at Old Trafford.

Tyrell Malacia is the maiden signing for the new United boss, as the 22 year old swapped Feyenoord for the Theatre of Dreams for a fee worth around £12.5 million.

In the video posted below, Ten Hag is clearly delighted to see his fellow countryman arrive at the club and hints there will be more to follow, describing Malacia as “the first signing”.

The boss is all smiles as he puts a hand around the youngster’s shoulder and pats him proudly on the chest.

Malacia looked as though he was heading for Lyon before United gazumped the French club to secure the signing of the promising wing back.

With the rather modest fee, coupled with the age and profile of Malacia, it does appear to be a good bit of business from the club.

Ten Hag knows Malacia well, having watched him closely in the Eridevise over the last few years.

Malacia’s form last season particularly impressed, making him one of the most sought after young players in his position.

The 22 year old has been part of the Feyenoord first team for five years now, underlining his talent and potential.

It comes as a relief for fans to see United get their summer business up and running after a tedious opening to the window, with some deals dragging and other targets falling by the wayside.

United are now looking to tie up deals for midfielders Frenkie de Jong and Christian Eriksen, as well as centre half Lisandro Martinez in the next week or so.

Ten Hag may have also have to find a replacement for want-away striker Cristiano Ronaldo. It promises to be a busy summer at Old Trafford and they are finally off the mark in the window.