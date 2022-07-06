Harry Maguire likes Instagram post about Cristiano Ronaldo causing huge controversy



Manchester United fans will be surprised by captain Harry Maguire‘s social media antics.

Maguire was seen liking an Instagram post by SportsBible, discussing why Ronaldo wants to leave Man United.

The post quoted Samuel Luckhurst’s piece (Manchester Evening News):

“Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly ‘upset’ with the 25% wage cut all players received when Manchester United failed to qualify for next season’s Champions League.”

“The five-time Ballon d’Or winner will see his £480,000-a-week salary reduced to £360,000 as United play in the Europa League.”

United fans have been left baffled by this particular gesture, and many have called it unprofessional.

Why would you like that…. this club is like a soap opera. pic.twitter.com/uCr8SXrXoZ — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) July 6, 2022

Mark Goldbridge (The United Stand) tweeted: “Why would you like that…. this club is like a soap opera.”

People crying over the Maguire like on instagram probably don't know that his social media accounts are also managed by a dedicated social media team – so one of the admins might have accidentally liked it while logged into Maguire's account You lot need to tough some grass fr — Roy (@sroyspeaks) July 6, 2022

One fan stated: “People crying over the Maguire like on Instagram probably don’t know that his social media accounts are also managed by a dedicated social media team – so one of the admins might have accidentally liked it while logged into Maguire’s account.”

The player has unliked the post now but has riled up some United fans.

Ronaldo is said to want to leave United, despite the club insisting he is not for sale.

It is to be seen whether the Portuguese turn up for United’s pre-season tour.

Chelsea are reportedly keen admirers of the player, with their new owner Todd Boehly keen on bringing such an iconic figure in his first summer.