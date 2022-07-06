Lisandro Martínez: Arsenal given reason why they should pull out of the race



Arsenal have been given a major reason to drop out of the race with Manchester United for Lisandro Martínez.

Both clubs have created a bidding war with each other over the past couple of weeks as they look to secure the versatile footballer.

Martinez can play left back, centre back and even as a defensive midfielder.

It is now looking increasingly likely that the Argentinian will be moving to the Premier League this summer.

Arsenal are probably the most surprising club to be in for the defender after a previous season that saw a great partnership blossom in Ben White and Gabriel.

Kieran Tierney also occupies the left-back position with decent options in midfield.

That is one of the reasons why former Ajax star Marciano Vink thinks Martinez will only be a squad player at the London club.

The Mirror reports the interview that took place over a month ago where the former midfielder had a lot to say about Martinez.

“He would be brought in for the position of left central defender, and I don’t think they’ll take Gabriel out at Arsenal just like that,” speaking to Voetbalpraat last month.

“If they get Martinez, I think they’ll get him for the bench. As a back-up.”

Vink also spoke more in-depth about what fans can expect of him if he goes on to make the move from Ajax.

“Martinez is a very good and tough defender, he also shows it in the Argentine team,” speaking to Voetbalpraat last month.

“I think the system and the way in which Ajax played and the combination with [Jurrien] Timber made him an even better player.”

“They are two pitbulls standing there.”

Ajax are expected to only accept a bid if an offer of more than £40m comes in which would be ludicrous for a squad player.

United are focusing attention on Erik ten Hag’s primary target Frenkie de Jong while also completing the contracts with Christian Eriksen.

