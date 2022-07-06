Home » Lisandro Martinez yet to report to Ajax training as Manchester United move edges closer

Argentina international keen on reuniting with former boss Ten Hag

by Ayantan Chowdhury
New Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has made his former club’s versatile defender Lisandro martinez his top defensive target. And United are trying to outbid fellow Premier League side Arsenal for his services.

Ajax seem destined to lose their centre-back and were holding out for £50 million but Ten Hag’s insistence on getting the deal done and the player’s keenness on reuniting with his former boss has seen the Dutch champions willing to negotiate a lesser fee.

The Argentine has not returned to training yet after an extended break despite all his international teammates having done so.

That is a clear indication that a move to the Premier League is on the cards.

Arsenal have already had two bids rejected but they continue to remain in the hunt for the 24-year-old.

More to follow ….

