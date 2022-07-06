Manchester United’s £51 million bid for Antony is rejected by Ajax



Manchester United have reportedly submitted in a bit in for Ajax winger Antony.

According to James Robson (Goal), the Red Devils have had their £51 million bid rejected for the Brazilian.



United have bid £51m for Antony – but that is still nearly £20m short of Ajax’ valuation #mufc — James Robson (@jamesalanrobson) July 6, 2022

United are said to be £20 million short of Ajax’s £68 million valuation.

The report states:

“The Red Devils have been in talks to sign the Brazilian, whose agent has been in Europe since the end of the season to attempt to finalise an agreement.”

“Man Utd have approached Ajax to discuss a transfer fee for the 22-year-old but the Eredivisie champions are putting up some resistance as they hope to hold onto him for another season.”

“The move for Antony has stagnated because of Ajax’s demands.”

“The Amsterdam club are requesting close to €80m, but Antony’s agents are pressing them to accept a lower offer from United.”

“Antony wants to continue his career with the Premier League team but is aware that negotiations are difficult.”

Antony’s contract at Ajax runs until 2025 and the Eredivisie Champions hope their star man would stay.

Ten Hag is said to be a keen admirer of the player, and having worked with him before, he could be an automatic starter on the right wing for United.

It is to be seen how the possible departure of Cristiano Ronaldo could affect Antony’s role at United.