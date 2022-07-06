Mary Earps discusses her return to the England Women’s team



Manchester United goalkeeper Mary Earps has spoken of her excitement of being England’s number one keeper in the latest broadcast of Lionesses Live.

Before Sarina Wiegman took charge, Earps had been dropped by previous manager Phil Neville and had struggled to get back into the side, over the last three years, fearing she would never play for her country again.

Now Earps is likely to be an integral part of England’s campaign in their home Euros, which kick off tonight.

Speaking to Lionesses Live she said, “It’s been a crazy, crazy year! I’ve spoken about it a little bit, but I didn’t anticipate ever being in an England shirt again so I try to make the most of every single day in camp.

“I’m so grateful for the ups and downs that I’ve had and the journey that I’ve been on because I think it’s made me a stronger person and a stronger player.

She adds, “I’m even more grateful for every single time I get to kick a ball wearing the shirt.”

Earps has been United’s first choice keeper for the last three years and her dedication and work ethic has now been recognised on a national level.

“The people who saw a little bit of what I went through, they’re the ones who know what this really means to me and how much blood, sweat and tears has gone into it.

“I never expected anything from that point a few years ago. I was just trying to go out and do my best for Manchester United.”

England are one of the favourites to win the Euros this summer and it’s partly due to their goalkeeping union.

“We have such a genuinely good group,” Earps says, “I feel like people are probably sick of me saying it and they probably think I’m lying, but we push each other really hard in training and we challenge each other.”

“We’ve created a really fun environment, but we know what we’re here to do. The job is serious and intense, but internally, we want to make sure that we’re having a good time and being present and making sure we’re making memories along the way.”

As Earps focuses on the task in hand, she also reflects upon what will be a pivotal moment in her career.

“A year on, after getting called back in, I’m here and it’s weird to reflect on it. I think after the tournament I’ll reflect on it properly, but right now I’m just zoned in on the job that I’ve got to do and what we as a team have got to do. I’m just really excited that I’m in this position.”

England play their opening game tonight at Old Trafford against Austria.