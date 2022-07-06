Robin van Persie sends video message to new Man United star Tyrell Malacia

Robin van Persie has sent a heartfelt message of good luck, to new United signing Tyrell Malacia.

The former United striker posted his well wishes via his official Twitter account.

Congrats on this fantastic move @T_Malacia! 100% deserved, hard work pays off!

To all @ManUtd fans, I'm sure you'll enjoy watching Tyrell represent this great club.

A huge talent with great fighting spirit – I'm certain he'll be a good fit 🔴🔥 https://t.co/fh3k2QWDRn — Robin van Persie (@Persie_Official) July 5, 2022

Van Persie explains to United fans what to expect from the 22 year old having worked closely with Malacia, in his current role as assistant manager at Feyernood.

“Lots of talent and hard work” is promised from Van Persie, who also describes Malacia as “not just a great full back, but a great guy as well.”

Van Persie urges United fans to “look after” the youngster and “stick by him through the good times and the bad”.

Van Persie certainly knows what it takes to succeed at United, having played a major role in winning the Red Devils’ last league title.

The legendary striker provided a season of magic moments in 2012/13; the debut screamer v Fulham, the free kick winner in a pulsating Manchester Derby, the penalty at Anfield, the goal after minutes against his former side Arsenal, winning the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award

And none of us will ever forget the hat trick scored on the title-winning night at Old Trafford against Villa.

It was a hat trick which included a ridiculous volley from a raking Wayne Rooney pass; one of the finest goals to ever grace the Theatre of Dreams.

The end of the coming season will mark the ten year anniversary of that memorable campaign, with United starved of a league title since.

The title may be a too much to ask for this season but with Malacia through the door and others expected to soon follow, Erik ten Hag’s revolution is underway, as he begins to plot United’s way back to the top.