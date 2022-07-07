Brentford manager Thomas Frank still hopeful Christian Eriksen will snub Manchester United

Multiple outlets have already reported that Manchester United have all but secured their second signing of the summer in free agent Christian Eriksen. However, United fans should stop rejoicing and wait for the official confirmation especially after what Brentford manager Thomas Frank has had to say.

The Danish coach is still optimistic about securing a return for his compatriot despite The Athletic already having confirmed the fact that the Danish international has verbally agreed to a three-year deal at Old Trafford.

According to Frank, Eriksen has not formally signed anywhere and he remains hopeful that the midfielder will prolong his stay in London.

“Right now he’s not a Brentford player, but he’s not a player for anyone else either. It may well be that right now he seems to be heading to a different place than with us, but let’s see now,” the Premier League manager was quoted as saying by BT via Sport Witness.

Christian Eriksen | “I have to be optimistic” – Thomas Frank confirms Brentford made offer for signing, not giving up despite Manchester United claims.https://t.co/VWMiuNg87v #brentfordfc #mufc — Sport Witness (@Sport_Witness) July 7, 2022

That is not all, as the Bees boss also confirmed that he is in regular contact with his former player and that Brentford’s lucrative contract will remain on the table for a player who was a huge help in the London club’s league campaign.

“I communicate with Christian, but we keep it to ourselves until he is either signed here or somewhere else. I talked to him five minutes in the national team camp and we have been in dialogue afterwards.

“We have offered him a contract and he has to figure out what he wants with his life and career. So he has an offer from us, but I do not know what else is. However, I assume that there are offers from almost everyone else.”

Lawyers checking contract

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, United’s contract offer is being checked by Eriksen’s lawyers. And the deal will be announced if anything remains in order.

As of now, the player had only verbally agreed to the English giants’ offer and now details need to be sorted before any official confirmation can be relayed.

Contracts are being checked by lawyers… and then Christian Eriksen will be unveiled as new Manchester United player on a three year deal. 🔴🇩🇰 #MUFC Eriksen has confirmed his decision to other clubs. He's joining Man Utd as Erik ten Hag strongly wanted him. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 7, 2022

Then there is the health aspect involved and both parties will be extra careful to ensure everything goes smoothly during his three-year stay in Manchester.

According to Romano, the player’s decision has been announced to all potential suitors. But Frank’s admissions would hint otherwise.

Eriksen medical will delay United confirmation

Erik ten Hag had wanted all the new players to be part of the group that left for United’s pre-season tour. According to the BBC, the Dane will not be present for the Bangkok leg and he might join his new teammates in Australia.

There are certain aspects of the contract that need to be sorted followed by a stringent medical check-up to ensure there are no further complications later down the line.

Even during his six-month stint with Brentford, there was a lot of background medical help provided to the player.

That is pretty much expected as Eriksen had suffered cardiac arrest just over a year ago which saw him fitted with an ICD. The attachment of the device meant his then-club Inter Milan parted ways with the player in accordance with Italian laws.

🚨 Christian Eriksen is expected to join his new Manchester United team-mates on the second leg of their pre-season tour in Australia. (Source: @ncustisTheSun) pic.twitter.com/SRtj8fLArO — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) July 6, 2022

The current United manager had allowed the former Tottenham player to informally train with the Dutch champions as he attempted to engineer a move to a professional club.

It was Brentford who took a chance on the player and he repaid them in full, guiding the team to seven wins in the 10 games that he started in. His undiminished talents alerted Ten Hag who made it a priority to attain his signature.

United beat off the likes of Tottenham, Brentford for Eriksen’s signature and he is expected to solve multiple issues at United as the club look to climb back to the top.







