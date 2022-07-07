Bruno Fernandes gets the number 8 shirt at Manchester United



Bruno Fernandes has gotten his shirt number changed from number 18 to number 8.

Manchester United confirmed the same on their official website.

“Bruno Fernandes will wear the no.8 shirt at Manchester United vacated by his close friend Juan Mata.”

“The Portugal international switches from no.18 ahead of the 2022/23 campaign and will wear his new jersey during Tour 2022.”

“He had previously joked last season with Mata that the Spaniard’s new deal had delayed him getting hold of his favourite number, which prompted Juan to issue a cheerful response.”

“However, Bruno suggested he has always wanted to take on no.8, which he has had with Udinese, Sporting and the national team when Mata left.”

The 27 year old has the number eight tattoo on his arm and was born on that day in 1994.

Despite an underwhelming last season, Bruno will be hoping for a fresh start under Erik ten Hag.

The signing of Christian Eriksen and the return of Donny Van de Beek would give him stern competition in the team.

Moreover, Ten Hag’s preference for players who are careful in possession could be an issue for Bruno.

His wastefulness at times leads to United losing the ball in important areas.

His bravery in taking risks is good, but sometimes it can look bizarre, especially when there are better options to pass to.

United fans will hope that Ten Hag can improve his decision-making, and can mould him into being United’s number 8 for years to come.

It has also been confirmed that new signing Tyrell Malacia will wear the number 12 shirt.