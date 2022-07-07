Christian Eriksen likely to miss Thailand leg of Manchester United’s pre-season tour

Manchester United’s new manager Erik ten Hag had initially wanted the bulk of his signings to be completed before his new side flies out on their pre-season tour on July 8th. However, United have so far managed to secure only Tyrell Malacia‘s signature. Free agent Christian Eriksen has verbally agreed terms with the club and was widely expected to join the team on their trip to Bangkok.

However, a recent BBC report has suggested that the Dane is likely to miss out on the first leg of the tour and will likely only join his new teammates in Australia.

There are certain aspects of the deal yet to be completed along with an extensive medical needed for a player who over a year ago suffered cardiac arrest during Euro 2020.

Eriksen had to be fitted with an ICD because of which his then-club Inter Milan parted ways with the 30-year-old as rules in Italy prohibit a player from playing competitively with such a device.

The Denmark international’s medical check-ups need to properly evaluated to ensure there are no further complications down the road.

Even when he signed with Brentford in January, the Bees had to help the player behind-the-scenes with all medical help as and when needed.

Eriksen’s remarkable story

The former Ajax playmaker was a huge hit in the Premier League during his Spurs days, and was a fan-favourite at White Hart Lane before he moved to Italy in search of silverware.

His Italian journey, however, was short-lived and following Euro 2020 and the termination of his Inter contract, it seemed like the player would be forced to hang up his boots as no team wanted to take a punt on the midfielder.

He even trained informally with Ten Hag during his Ajax days before the highly successful switch to the Bees. His displays for Thomas Frank’s side was enough for Ten Hag to inform his new club of the need to sign the former Serie A champion.

United are scheduled to play arch-rivals Liverpool at the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok on July 12th. The Red Devils will then travel Down Under as they gear up for the next stage of friendlies.

The Australia leg includes matches against A-League runners-up Melbourne Victory and fellow Premier League side Crystal Palace. The action will then shift to Perth with Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa lying in wait.

United then have two friendlies left back in Europe and Ten Hag will be desperately hoping that the club gets all his desired targets in by then with the Premier League set to get under way on the first weekend of August.