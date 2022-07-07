Erik ten Hag says Man United players make “too many mistakes” in training



New Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has got down to business quickly at the AON Training Complex at Carrington and is determined to show his stars who is the boss.

Pre-season training started this week at United and already the manager has implemented gruelling training exercises and laid down several rules he expects players to follow.

As can be seen from this video released on Twitter, Ten Hag has introduced some passing-heavy training routines and is so far less than happy with what he has seen.

The boss can be heard to say “too many mistakes” during the exercise.

"That's good Harry" Harry Maguire impressing the boss pic.twitter.com/YNviXTBYd7 — Kels. (@KelsUF) July 5, 2022

Last week it was reported that the Dutchman has ordered the grass at both Carrington and Old Trafford to be cut to exactly 15mm in length, which he believes to be the optimum for slick passing.

And according to The Mirror, he has also made it clear that behaviour off the pitch will be drastically changed.

First, any player found to be leaking stories to the press will be “exiled” from the team, although it is not clear who actually leaked the story to The Mirror.

The Mirror further claims that he has told his squad that “they will be dropped if they are late for training or team meetings, no matter who they are, with reputations counting for nothing.”

Alcohol is also banned during match weeks and players will be expected to follow strict diets and eat meals prepared by the club’s chefs.

The players’ BMI will also be checked on a monthly basis.

It remains to be seen how the squad will react to the new rules and rigorous training but fans will be impressed that the manager is not taking any prisoners and genuinely means business.

Another player mutiny with yet another manager is an unthinkable outcome.







United Matchday Magazine – The Online Football Programme

Get the first pre-launch edition of United Matchday Magazine for Tuesday’s friendly against Liverpool, today at half price – just 62p. The magazine is a new, slick concept in football media – a United match programme for the digital age. Get the latest news, transfer news, graphical match preview, top United videos and tweets of the week, quiz, puzzles and much more! Pick up your copy by clicking the cover.