Frenkie de Jong to Manchester United delayed due to Barcelona’s financial condition

The Frenkie de Jong transfer saga seems to be never-ending. At one point, it seemed like Manchester United had agreed on a deal worth €65 million (£55m) upfront with a further €20m (£17m) payable in add-ons with Barcelona. But Barca president Joan Laporta has been adamant that the midfielder is not for sale which has further complicated matters.

And now it has been revealed that the Catalan giants owe a massive amount to the Dutch player which is the main reason behind the deal being delayed.

According to The Telegraph, the Holland international is owed £13.7m in basic wages and another £3.4m in bonuses and the former Ajax man is not willing to leave Catalunya without receiving his due.

🚨 Manchester United's move for Frenkie de Jong is being held up by wages owed to him by Barcelona, which he agreed to defer due to the pandemic. He is owed £13.7m in basic wages and £3.4m in bonuses by the club. (Source: @TelegraphDucker) pic.twitter.com/kWW4UGaGZM — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) July 6, 2022

Laporta has been known for painting the wrong picture in public, a ploy he is trying to repeat this time around as well. He wants the player to accept either a massive pay-cut in order to remain a part of the La Liga giants or forego his dues so that his mooted transfer can take place soon.

The Camp Nou outfit are in no financial position to pay over £17m in wages they owe to De Jong and Erik ten Hag will have to wait for the saga to run its full course before finding out whether his numero uno target does indeed join the Premier League club.

Deferred wages

The midfield playmaker had signed for Barcelona and was supposed to earn a salary of €14 million per year. But once the COVID-19 pandemic struck, all players were forced to accept lower wages with the club supposedly willing to pay the deferred wages once things normalised.

De Jong accepted €12.32 million the first year and as things worsened, he took home €3 million in total and the following season he got €9 million.

De Jong’s deal runs till 2026 and his parent club wanted to spread the deferred payments over a longer period. But his impending transfer has brought about a lot of complications.

They are yet to officially sign a single player due to financial issues and Xavi is desperate for signings to bolster his squad. Robert Lewandowski, Bernardo Silva and Raphinha all want to come to Camp Nou but the club simply do not have the finances to pull off such expensive deals.

They are trying to sell of a portion of their TV rights but even then, their massive wage bill will need to be reduced and a certain portion of capital injection through player sales is required.

Selling De Jong is the best possible answer in this scenario and Laporta’s comments are just a ruse to force either United to pay more or the player to forego his dues.

Either way, United and Ten Hag will have to be patient and they should focus on landing their other targets like Ajax pair Lisandro Martinez and Antony.







