Frenkie de Jong transfer to Man United inevitable, says Rob Blanchette



Frenkie de Jong will be sold this summer despite comments from Barcelona’s president that he is not for sale.

90min reporter Rob Blanchette is adamant that the comments made by Joan Laporta are a smokescreen and that the Blaugrana cannot do any business this summer without selling the Dutchman.

Summarizing his contribution to the latest The Promised Land podcast on Twitter, the tier 2 journalist said:

“Joan Laporta is a liar, and will say anything to get what he wants.

“Barcelona have played games with both #MUFC & Frenkie de Jong.

“FdJ knows Barca want him to take an unacceptable 50% paycut.

“7 weeks of the window to go: Laporta won’t stop.”

On this week's #ThePromisedLand, I said Joan Laporta is a liar, and will say anything to get what he wants. Barcelona have played games with both #MUFC & Frenkie de Jong. FdJ knows Barca want him to take an unacceptable 50% paycut. 7 weeks of the window to go: Laporta won't stop. https://t.co/MhMhRMfiXc — Rob Blanchette (@_Rob_B) July 6, 2022

Blanchette believes that United are not falling for the games being played by the Catalans and are willing to bide their time.

“#MUFC are convinced Frenkie de Jong is ready to join the club,” Blanchette continues.

“As much as he enjoys life at Barcelona, once a club blatantly shops you to the market, you have little choice.

“United will pay him the wage he wants. Laporta needs to sell because he’s doing deals on thin air.”

#MUFC are convinced Frenkie de Jong is ready to join the club. As much as he enjoys life at Barcelona, once a club blatantly shops you to the market, you have little choice. United will pay him the wage he wants. Laporta needs to sell because he's doing deals on thin air. — Rob Blanchette (@_Rob_B) July 6, 2022

Barcelona’s top target is Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski, who is valued by the Bundesliga side at €50 million, money that, as Blanchette says, “Laporta doesn’t have.”

“Bayern have refused an installment deal as they believe Barcelona could be bankrupt in a year,” he adds.

Barça are also pushing for Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva and Leeds United’s Raphinha. They have recently also added Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen to an already unsustainable wage bill.

The club has even reportedly discussed the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo with his agent, Jorge Mendes.

Blanchette believes that this whole scenario puts United in a strong position but that they simply need to be patient.

“De Jong is an easy asset to move with a willing buyer.

“#MUFC need to hold their nerve & wait.

“Zero panic from Ten Hag,” he concluded.