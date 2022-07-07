Jesse Lingard set to fly to America for MLS move talks

Jesse Lingard is set to fly to America for talks regarding a potential move to the MLS.

ESPN report ‘ground-breaking’ deals are set to be offered to Lingard, as two Major League Soccer clubs are keen to secure his services.

Lingard has kept tight lipped on his next move, having been released by United this summer.

It is believed Lingard has the option to stay in the Premier League, with West Ham and Everton as potential suitors.

The academy graduate enjoyed a successful loan spell with the Hammers in the second part of the 2020/21 season, with ex-United boss David Moyes remaining a keen admirer.

A major factor in Lingard’s next destination will surely be guaranteed game time, having not played as much as he’d like for United last season.

With the Qatar World Cup drawing ever closer, Lingard will be using his game time to try and force his way back into Gareth Southgate’s plans.

With the MLS season currently in full swing, the move to America may prove to be the ideal destination for the attacker.

Having seen Gareth Bale recently agree to sign for LAFC, the league is certainly growing in pedigree.

The Englishman was one of a raft of players to leave United at the end of the season, as part of the summer re-build.

At his time at United, Jesse clocked up over 200 games, scoring 35 goals.

Included in those 35 goals was his unforgettable, extra time volley against Crystal Palace, securing United eleventh and most recent, FA Cup triumph.

Jesse also bagged a couple of important goals in the League Cup win against Southampton in 2017.

After living the dream for his boyhood club, Lingard will be hoping to resurrect his career and get back to the form he showed in flashes at United.