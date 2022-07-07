Lee Sharpe: insights into Man United’s transfers and the season ahead



Ex Manchester United star Lee Sharpe has talked at length about his former club, the priority signings of Christian Eriksen and Frenkie de Jong, as well as the rumours surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo.

In an open and detailed interview with Bettors, the former England man also discussed United’s other transfer targets, new boss Erik ten Hag and gave his views on The Red Devils transfer activity so far.

Upon being asked his thoughts on the imminent signing of Eriksen, Sharpe stressed that he thinks United will have a very strong midfield and that the 30 year old Danish attacker could be “the cherry on top”.

“I think he brings plenty of creativity, a few goals, a lot of experience and he’s going to be a great addition to the squad.

“I think Christian Eriksen is the sort of player you give a little bit of freedom to.

“He’s a very good and clever player.

“I think it’s about getting the ball to him and making sure he gets the ball in the right areas and high enough up on the pitch that he can make an impact in the games.”

With the Eriksen deal close to being completed, the 51 year old ex United winger thinks the Brentford man could be the midfielder that United need to “produce the magic”.

When asked his opinion on the highly rumoured deal to bring Barcelona and Netherlands midfielder de Jong to Old Trafford, Sharpe suggested that such an important signing should have been done early.

“I believe there is little bit of a problem with Barcelona because they could owe him a little bit of money before he leaves.

“But what a player.

“A marquee player … I think he would be an amazing signing.

“I think the manager will have a really good relationship with him … Manchester United are going about it pretty professionally.

“They have to be patient and try to get it across the line as soon as they can.”

Sharpe, who played 193 times for United, spending eight seasons with The Reds, also went on to say that while Ronaldo would be a loss to Ten Hag should he depart, he might not necessarily fit with the Dutchman’s intended playing style.

“As far as the team goes, they will struggle because of the number of goals he brings to the team, but because of the age of him, I think they will be able to bring in someone a bit younger that possibly could play on that front foot and get the ball back and play the high pressing game, which Ronaldo is a little bit old to play.”

“Disappointing in one way, but could possibly work out for the better in the end for the team.”

Offering further insights into United’s planned transfer targets, Ajax duo Antony and Lisandro Martinez, as well as confirmed signing Tyrell Malacia, the 8 times capped England man Sharpe thinks United should move quickly to add to a squad left rather bare by departures.

Sharpe went on to talk about new coach ten Hag and his former club Leeds United, stating that he fears for for the Yorkshire side after struggling last season.

After a short-lived stint on TV, appearing in the first series of Love Island, Sharpe has since gone on to become a professional golfer, relocating to Spain and running a sports bar, “Sharpey’s” with his family.

