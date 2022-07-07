Manchester United join the race for Brian Brobbey



Manchester United have joined the race to sign RB Leipzig striker Brian Brobbey. According to German news outlet BILD, the Red Devils are interested in hijacking Ajax’s move for the 20-year-old.

The Dutch player was on loan at Ajax last season and helped them win the Eredivisie. The striker was initially signed from Ajax by RB Leipzig in 2021 but failed to reach expected heights at the German club. Former Ajax manager and new boss at United Erik ten Hag re-signed Brobbey on loan, helping the striker re-discover some of his best form.

Brobbey looked set to re-join Ajax permanently, but according to BILD, Ten Hag is interested in bringing him to Manchester United, with the pair having already spoken on the phone about a potential move.

The BILD report claims, “England club Manchester United are said to have switched to Brobbey.” The Dutch striker has scored 13 goals in 32 appearances for Ajax. Some of his contributions during his loan spell at Ajax last season were instrumental and contributed to the team’s success domestically.

Locked in negotiation with Ajax, various reports have claimed that the German outfit is demanding €15 million to let Brobbey go on a permanent basis to Ajax, who are trying to lower the asking price.

Recently in an interview, after scoring a late winner against NEC Nijmegen for Ajax, Brobbey once joked about joining Ten Hag at Manchester United. The 20 year old said in the interview, “I am very happy for him, and he really deserves it after everything he has done for Ajax.” If only he brings me with him in two years…. no, no.. joking, joking!”

It would appear that the striker’s wish may yet come true if the report by BILD is anything to go by and that Manchester United have indeed turned their attention to him.

It is not surprising that the Reds are looking at striker options. They are light in this position, and with Ronaldo’s future uncertain at the club, Anthony Martial would be the only other natural striker at the club. Brobbey’s addition to the squad would provide another standard support player in the striker position, and with his quickness and ability to hold up the ball, he could be of value to United.

In 2021 in an interview as a rising star in the Dutch league with Ajax, Brobbey claimed that it was his dream to play for Manchester United.

It remains to be seen whether United would upset Ajax and disrupt cordial relations between the two clubs by hijacking a deal to sign the 20 year old. The two clubs are reportedly in talks over two Ajax stars, Lisandro Martinez and Antony.

After United’s aggressive pouncing onto new signing Tyrell Malacia’s move to Lyon when it seemed like the young defender was closing in on a move to France, it wouldn’t surprise anyone if the club did the same with Brobbey.

Any potential move is likely to currently be in the early stages, but with United kicking off their pre-season tour tomorrow, a deal could be done quickly to ensure the striker joins up with the rest of the squad.

