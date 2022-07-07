Manchester United prepare to sell Cristiano Ronaldo amid strong interest from Chelsea



Manchester United are reportedly planning to sell Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese has made his intentions of leaving the club clear, and United, are said to be preparing for his exit.

According to Graeme Bailey(90 min), the Red Devils are expecting a bid from Chelsea.

United are said to be willing to accept a reasonable fee of £15 million but want the buying club to pay all of his wages.

The report states:

Portuguese journalist Bruno Andrade also claims that United have finally succumbed to the pressure from Ronaldo and have agreed to sell him.

Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester United aceitou a pressão e está disposto a vender. Quer cerca de 15 milhões de euros (ou 13 milhões de libras) para abrir negociações com potenciais interessados — Bruno Andrade (@brunoandrd) July 7, 2022

“Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester United has accepted the pressure and is willing to sell. It wants around 15 million euros (or 13 million pounds) to open negotiations with potentially interested parties.”

Man United will now need to turn their focus on finding a replacement for the Five-time Ballon d’Or winner.