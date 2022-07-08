Chelsea preparing £14 million Cristiano Ronaldo bid, AS claims



Chelsea are preparing a £14 million offer for Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo, according to a new report from AS in Spain.

Ronaldo has been widely reported to have asked to leave Manchester United and his agent, Jorge Mendes, has already held talks with the London club.

United have maintained their position that the legend is not for sale at any price, although there are murmurings that internally, they may be willing to part company with the star if they get a reasonable bid.

AS cite former Sky Sports and ESPN reporter Peter O’Rourke as the source of their information and say:

“Chelsea are preparing an offer of 14 million pounds … for Cristiano.

“And in the same line is more information from UOL Esporte, who have announced that United would be willing to part with their star for about 15 million euros.”

The report goes on to claim that United boss Erik ten Hag would sanction the move.

“A decision that, according to the same news from UOL Esporte, would have the endorsement of Erik ten Hag, the new coach of the ‘Red Devils’, who this Friday begins his summer tour of Thailand.

“Chelsea, with Todd Boehly as the new president, is the team leading the race for Cristiano”.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo missed training with United for a fourth consecutive day yesterday and it is widely reported by reliable journalists such as Fabrizio Romano that he will not be joining the squad today as they head off foor their pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia.

With a number of United experts arguing that his departure could be in the club’s best interests, it seems likely that United could accept the Chelsea bid should it materialise.

Whilst the board would undoubtedly prefer Ronaldo not to join one of their Premier League rivals, it seems unlikely that there will be many other offers, with the likes of Napoli and Bayern Munich having refused a move, Italian salary capping likely to rule out a Serie A move and Barcelona also restricted in terms of their salary structure.







