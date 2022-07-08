Chelsea to bid on Frenkie de Jong “in hours”, Man United to respond



Chelsea are set to make their first bid on Manchester United’s top target Frenkie de Jong within hours, according to a new report from Spain.

United had believed for weeks that they had a broad agreement of €65m +€20m in add-ons for the midfielder but the deal started to stall.

Some reports have claimed that Barça still wanted a bigger cash percentage of the €85 million bid, whilst others claim that the hold up is the €17 million in back pay the Blaugrana owe to De Jong.

Barca’s president Joan Laporta has also been stirring the pot by claiming that the player is not for sale at any cost but must take a pay cut, and former head coach Ronald Koeman has claimed that Frenkie is determined to stay in Catalunya.

Chelsea’s reported interest was not considered to be serious but Sport now insist that meetings took place last night between Todd Boehly and Laporta and that the Blues are now readying a bid.

“Barça will transfer De Jong if the player’s final amount exceeds 80 million euros, although the operation depends on the player’s final decision,” Sport claims.

“Chelsea wanted to make sure at Thursday night’s summit with Barça that his transfer was possible and promised to make an official offer in the next few hours.

“United, who have been bidding for weeks, will improve their offer and will also present their final proposal for a decision.”

AS confirm the Chelsea interest and now claim that De Jong is definitely for sale.

“The Blaugrana leaders are more satisfied with the offer from the ‘blues’, since it would open the doors to a possible exit for Marcos Alonso, a player desired by the technical secretariat to compete with Jordi Alba on the left wing,” AS says.

“This same Thursday they were talking about the real options of closing this operation in a summit between Chelsea and Barcelona.”

This report comes just a couple of hours after AS, claimed that Chelsea are also readying a £14 million bid for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Whilst either or both could be true, there is also a whiff of silly season being in full swing among the Spanish media.

De Jong has also been reported to favour a move to United even though Chelsea are able to offer Champions League football.

This could be due to his higher potential status at United, with a team being built around him at Old Trafford.

At Chelsea there would be no guarantees that he would even command a place in the starting XI.







