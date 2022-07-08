Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of Manchester United pre-season tour with Chelsea bid imminent

Manchester United are all set to head out on their pre-season tour today with Bangkok being the first destination. New manager Erik ten Hag wanted the bulk of his new signings and the rest of the squad to be on that plane. However, Tyrell Malacia has been the only new recruit and top scorer and club legend Cristiano Ronaldo has informed the club that he will not be jetting off with the rest of the squad.

The 37-year-old has requested for additional time off to deal with a family issue and the club has granted it according to The Guardian. So essentially, Ten Hag has taken an even weaker squad than last season as he begins his bedding-in period.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has already informed the club that he wishes to leave in search of Champions League football.

Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of Manchester United squad for the start of pre-season tour. He’s not gonna travel to Bangkok tomorrow. 🚨🇵🇹 #MUFC Man United accept to give Cristiano additional time off to deal with personal/family issue. pic.twitter.com/R8Z9XkCOST — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 7, 2022

The Dutchman will have to figure out a way to play without the Portuguese international with Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial the only ones capable of playing as a lone striker. Both have not entirely convinced when given the role in the past.

United are set to begin their pre-season schedule with a match against arch rivals Liverpool in Bangkok, Thailand. Jurgen Klopp’s side have managed to convince Darwin Nunez to sign for them despite interest from the Red Devils.

Their tour will then continue in Australia with matches against Melbourne Victory and Crystal Palace in Melbourne before facing Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa in Perth.

The team will then return to Europe where they will face Atletico Madrid in Oslo before rounding things off with a home fixture against Rayo Vallecano. It will be interesting to see if the Old Trafford crowd get to witness the star striker one last time.

CR7 to Chelsea might be reality

United have publicly stuck to their guns stating that Ronaldo is not for sale as he still has a year left in his contract. But the club are willing to do business if a suitable offer arrives.

The player does not wish to remain a part of the club and it would be wise to not allow this saga to develop further so as to allow the players to concentrate on the job at hand.

BREAKING: Chelsea 'preparing £14 million bid' for Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/55EBGCtFQp — SPORTbible (@sportbible) July 7, 2022

Chelsea, under new ownership, are preparing a £14 million offer according to a new report from AS in Spain. The report goes on to claim that Ten Hag would sanction the move.

His agent Jorge Mendes has tried to find his client a new club who are contenders for the top European crown. He has already spoken to the likes of Bayern Munich, Barcelona and even Atletico Madrid.

According to Sky Sports, Mendes’ pitch to prospective clubs has included a dossier of his client’s immense sponsorship, social media and ‘new markets’ influence.

And that has definitely caught the fancy of Blues co-owner Todd Boehly who is also said to be also interested in PSG star Neymar. However, it remains to be seen if manager Thomas Tuchel would agree to the move.

United would prefer to do a deal with a club from abroad instead of directly strengthening a rival. But so far, no club has shown any interest in acquiring Ronaldo’s service except for the London side.







United Matchday Magazine – The Online Football Programme

Imagine getting all the week’s United news in one place. A preview of the upcoming match, the biggest stories brought by top writers, the best of YouTube and social media, hand-picked for you. Opinion, quizzes, humour and the facts behind the latest transfer stories. The edition for Tuesday’s match against Liverpool is out now! Click to get yours for just £1.25/$1.50

