Di Marzio says Paulo Dybala is wanted by Man United



Paulo Dybala’s agents will be in discussions with Premier League clubs today over a deal for the Argentine, with Manchester United reported to be one of the interested clubs.

Transfer guru Gianluca di Marzio, one of the most reliable specialists in Serie A matters, claims that the meetings are set to take place “within hours”.

Di Marzio also believes that United are interested in the 28 year old but are waiting to see what happens to Cristiano Ronaldo, who has asked to leave the club and who is set to miss the club’s pre-season tour.

“United are waiting for Ronaldo’s eventual exit to decide whether to get serious again after the (vain) attempt in 2019, when Paratici set up the exchange with Lukaku which did not come to fruition due to the excessive financial demands of the then ten Juventus player,” Di Marzio writes in the Corriere della Serra.

“Today Dybala has lower demands than at the time (now he would sign for perhaps €6 million per season [around £100,000 per week]).”

One of the knee-jerk reasons that fans and pundits may have for dismissing Dybala as an option for United would be that belief that he has excessive wage demands, which is clearly no longer an issue if he is prepared to accept that level of salary.

Di Marzio claims that both Roma and Inter are vying for the Argentine’s signature but are looking at figures closer to €4 million per year.

“Contacts in the Premier League have been reactivated and appointments have been made in London (where United also have offices) in the next few hours,” the reporter stated (his words in brackets).

On the one hand, signing a big name with a poor injury record may not be a step in the right direction in terms of the Erik ten Hag revolution.

Usually employed as a false 9 or second striker, Dybala would also have to fit in with Ten Hag’s system.

On the other hand, United could opt to gamble on a proven world-class player in Dybala, much as they are set to do with Christian Eriksen, especially if the wages are no longer an issue.

It may even be possible to sign Dybala even if Ronaldo stays. The pair worked well together at Juventus and Ten Hag was reportedly keen to sign him since the moment he himself signed for United.

Of course, this is all speculation at this point and it is just logical that United, with a striker shortage, would be linked with a top free agent who plays in that position. However, with Di Marzio name dropping United as strongly as this, it is certainly one to watch.







