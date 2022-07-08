Erik ten Hag: Manchester United manager wants a new right back this summer



Manchester United could change their transfer plans to sign a new right back this summer.

According to Samuel Luckhurst (Manchester Evening News), Erik ten Hag is keen on making two defensive signings – a centre back and a right back.

Lisandro Martinez seems the obvious target in central defence.

We earlier covered Mike Verweij’s report stating that United had submitted a bid in the region of €50 million including add-ons.

Luckhurst claims that Ten Hag is now keen on signing a right back.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s desire to leave has forced the club to change its transfer plans.

The report states: “Manchester United have altered their transfer plans amid Cristiano Ronaldo’s desire to leave the club but want to make two more defensive signings if they can initiate meaningful outgoings in the department.”

“United always intended on reinforcing their attack but the area has become more pressing now Ronaldo is agitating.”

“At the other end, new manager Erik ten Hag wants a right-back as well as a centre-back.”

“Although United have rebuffed enquiries for Diogo Dalot, they have offered fellow right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka to clubs.”

United have been tentatively linked to Denzel Dumfries from Inter Milan. The player is reportedly not keen on a move to Old Trafford, and manager Simone Inzaghi wants to keep him for another year.

Another interesting option could be Olympique Lyon’s Malo Gusto. The 19 year is the quintessential modern-day full back and would be an amazing signing.

He comes from the very coveted Lyon academy and has the potential to be one of the best right backs in the world.

However, the most realistic and affordable option could be VfL Wolfsburg’s Ridle Baku.

The Athletic mentions the 24 year old as a ‘front-footed’ and ‘aggressive’ full back, who is good, both on the attacking and defensive front.

“Despite that, he showed himself to be an aggressive front-foot defender (defending intensity rating: 92 out of 99) who just about held his own in one-v-one duels and did a decent job of stopping opposition players from progressing down his flank (defending impact: 56/99).”

He was included in the Bundesliga Team of the Year 20201/22.