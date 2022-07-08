Frenkie de Jong prefers Manchester United move despite late Chelsea pressure

Frenkie de Jong’s rumoured transfer to Manchester United is the long-running saga of the summer transfer window. And the twists and turns the deal keeps taking on a daily basis is akin to a Hollywood thriller. Erik ten Hag had made the Barcelona midfielder his number one priority when he took over the job but Joan Laporta‘s comments and Chelsea’s emergence have made the deal even more complicated than it was before.

United had agreed a deal worth €65 million paid up front and another €20 million in add-ons. However, the Dutch international’s transfer is being held up because the Catalan giants owe the playmaker over £13.7m in basic wages and another £3.4m in bonuses.

According to FootballTransfers, the Camp Nou outfit are only willing to pay back €3.5 million while asking the player to forgo the rest. The former Ajax man is not willing to leave Catalunya without receiving his due.

🚨 Frenkie De Jong is very reluctant to sign for Chelsea and now his priority is to join up with Erik Ten Hag at Manchester United. (Source: @sport) pic.twitter.com/QhNDg7iRKp — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) July 7, 2022

Amidst all this, Chelsea, under new owner Todd Boehly, have seriously begun considering hijacking the deal as Thomas Tuchel looks to add a quality midfielder to his squad.

The new Chelsea owner was at Barcelona’s office to discuss a few deals including De Jong. According to SPORT, they are willing to offer two players, Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso, plus £51 million in order to beat United to the signing of the 25-year-old.

However, due to the club’s financial woes, they would prefer a cash deal.

United remain in control

The Dutch international had no desire to quit the Catalan giants as he viewed the club as his dream destination. But Ten Hag’s charm offensive has ensured that if the player was to leave La Liga, it would be for Manchester.

Despite the London club’s late entry, De Jong would prefer reuniting with his former Ajax boss, corroborated by both Manu Sainz and the Daily Mail.

🚨 Frenkie de Jong would prefer to join Erik ten Hag at Manchester United over Chelsea. (Source: @MailSport) — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) July 7, 2022

The player’s agent Ali Dursun is meeting United officials in London. He was recently pictured at Carrington and he is also the agent of new United recruit Tyrell Malacia as well as Donny Van de Beek and Victor Lindelof.

It has also been reported that the agent has lost faith in the way Barcelona have been trying to handle matters.

The Red Devils are confident that a waiting game is the best way to approach things. They are aware of Laporta’s schemes and think Chelsea’s entry is a way to force United to either up their price or for the player to accept a lower salary.

Ten Hag’s plans to have all recruits on the plane for the pre-season tour has not been a success. But if the Reds do get the De Jong deal over the line, it would certainly be viewed as a win considering the complications the deal has brought along with it.







