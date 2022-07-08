Man United meet €50m asking price for Lisandro Martinez



Manchester United have met Ajax’s asking price for defender Lisandro Martinez, according to Tier 1 Dutch journalist, Mike Verweij.

United have been battling Arsenal for the signature of the left-sided centre back, with Ajax holding out for a €50 million offer from either side.

And according to Verweij, United have now met that valuation and have placed the bid the Dutch side had been waiting for.

“BREAKING #Ajax receives increased bid from Manchester United for @LisandrMartinez: 50 million euros, including bonuses,” he tweeted late last night.

🇳🇱 NIEUWS #Ajax ontvangt verhoogd bod van Manchester United op @LisandrMartinez: 50 miljoen euro, inclusief bonussen.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 BREAKING #Ajax receives increased bid from Manchester United for @LisandrMartinez: 50 million euros, including bonuses. #MUFC https://t.co/g5KvWK7Hdv — Mike Verweij (@MikeVerweij) July 7, 2022

The only concern for United fans in the exciting news is the phrase “including bonuses”.

The devil is in the detail and how much of the amount is made up of add-ons, and how achievable they are could determine whether Ajax accept the bid.

If they do, the deal could go through very quickly as it was also reported yesterday that Martinez was determined to secure a Premier League move and preferred a United move to an Arsenal one.

Tyc Sports in Lisandro’s home country of Argentina broke this news.

🚨 JUST IN: Lisandro Martinez wants to go to the Premier League and considers both teams, but given exact offers feeling is that he will choose Manchester United. @gastonedul @AlbicelesteTalk 🇦🇷✅ — UtdPlug (@UtdPlug) July 7, 2022

Whilst all this will have come too late to see the 5ft 9in centre back on the plane to Bangkok today for the start of United’s pre-season tour, it is certainly now possible that he will join the Red Devils very soon and could even be in line to join up with the squad before Tuesday’s first game against Liverpool.

The player has already endeared himself to Manchester United fans by being critical of Liverpool centre back, Virgil van Dijk, so there could already be some needle in that game if he is able to play.

The news is not yet confirmed by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, but Verweij is ranked Tier 1 for Holland so there is every reason to be confident in the report.

Manchester United are planning to push again for Lisandro Martínez, ten Hag considers him priority target. No intention to give up after opening bid turned down. 🔴 #MUFC Lisandro, always been ‘tempted’ by reunion with ten Hag – but he never refused Arsenal, still in the race. pic.twitter.com/V3Jtv9n03X — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 7, 2022







