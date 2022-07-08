Manchester United announce pre-season tour squad



Manchester United have officially named a 31-man travelling squad for their upcoming pre-season tour in Thailand and Australia. New Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has named his squad ahead of an opening match against bitter rivals Liverpool on Tuesday in Bangkok.

The United squad will then head to Australia, where they will face Melbourne City, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa before a busy weekend where players will feature in a match against Spanish clubs Atletico Madrid in Oslo and finally Rayo Vallecano at the Theatre of Dreams.

The Red Devils departed to fulfil their summer schedule this Friday afternoon with a squad containing a mixture of both experienced players and academy graduates. This is the first time club captain Harry Maguire and Portuguese star Bruno Fernandes will travel on an overseas tour as Manchester United players.

New Manchester United signing Tyrell Malacia has been included in the travelling party and will use this opportunity to familiarize himself further with his teammates. The young Dutch defender remains the only officially confirmed signing of the new era.

A number of youngsters named in the 31-man travelling squad are set to be handed the chance to impress the new man in the Manchester United dugout. Zidane Iqbal, Tahith Chong, Charlie Savage, Hannibal Mejbri, Facundo Pellistri and Alejandro Garnacho are some of the youngsters who will look to grab the opportunity.

James Garner will also be looking to force himself into Erik ten Hag’s plans ahead of the new campaign after a successful loan spell with Nottingham Forest in which he helped the club gain successful promotion. According to reports, Shola Shoretire and Alvaro Fernandez have not been included in the travelling party amidst loan interest in the two.

The most notable omission out of the squad was United’s number 7 and five-time Ballon-D’or winner Cristiano Ronaldo. The 37-year-old was not included in the travelling squad due to family reasons.

Reports came out this week that the Portuguese captain was looking for an exit from Manchester United in the backdrop of a lack of Champions League and lack of ambition by the club in the transfer market. Since news broke out of Ronaldo’s dissatisfaction with the club, the forward has been linked with moves to Premier League rivals Chelsea, Napoli and Barcelona.

According to reports, it remains unclear when or whether Ronaldo will join his teammates for pre-season. Publicly, United have remained steadfast in their resolve that the striker is not for sale and is still in their plans for the 2022/2023 season.

Several players who have rumoured to be free to leave this summer and who United would be willing to listen to offers for, have also been included in the 31-man squad. Alex Telles, Eric Bailly and Aaron Wan-Bissaka all reported themselves for travel this Friday afternoon.

Manchester United defender Phil Jones, who is also missing from the squad travelling to Thailand and Australia, is out, with United saying that the Englishman is following a specialist pre-season programme in an effort to ensure he is ready for the new season. Brandon Williams and Andreas Pereira were also missing, with the pair looking likely to leave Manchester United this summer.

Manchester United fans will be hoping that the team can use the pre-season tour to build fitness and accustom themselves to the manager’s style of play as they look ahead to the new campaign.

