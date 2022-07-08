Manchester United’s Dylan Levitt joins Dundee United on a permanent transfer



Dundee United have signed Dylan Levitt on a permanent transfer from Manchester United for £300,000.

The academy star was sent out on loan to the Scottish club last season and managed to impress the fans, becoming an integral part of the team.

Since returning to his parent club once the season ended in Scotland, the Terrors have been working to land him on a permanent transfer.

Levitt, who is now 21, had just one year left on his current deal after the club triggered the option to extend his contract just over a month ago.

He has made the permanent switch to Scotland after an impressive loan spell that saw him score five goals in 25 appearances.

According to The Scotsman, Levitt was excited about his return to the club and had been thinking about it since his loan deal expired.

“I’m really proud to be back after last season,” the Welsh international said.

“The big attraction was to come back and play games.”

“After I came back from injury I feel I really hit the ground running.

“I want to continue that form into the new season and I’m really looking forward to getting started.”

During the summer break, Wales qualified for the 2022 World Cup with the player no doubt wanting senior football because of this.

Levitt has been an essential piece of Rob Page’s international team, appearing in 12 matches.

The Terrors’ new manager wanted to sign the 21-year-old after being impressed with him while watching him as an opposition manager.

“We are extremely happy to have brought Dylan back to Dundee United,” Jack Ross said.

“Watching him play as an opposition manager I was really impressed by him.”

£300,000 seems a very low price for a quality midfielder with international experience.

New Man United manager Erik ten Hag will have to decide who else will be leaving the club either on loan or a permanent transfer in the coming weeks.

Andreas Pereira is set to be the next player to leave after agreeing on a deal with Premier League club Fulham.

