Matthijs de Ligt: Manchester United contact Dutchman’s representatives to discuss transfer



Manchester United have reportedly shown an interest in signing Juventus centre back Matthijs de Ligt.

According to BILD, the Red Devils have made contact with De Ligt’s representatives to enquire about a transfer.

Christian Falk states: “Also Man Utd are interested in Matthijs de Ligt (22) and contacted his management. The agents let United know that at the moment they just talk with Bayern. De Ligt wants to see if Munich find an agreement with Juventus.”

TRUE✅ Also @ManUtd is interested in Matthijs de Ligt (22) and contacted his management. The agents let United know that at the moment they just talk with Bayern. De Ligt wants to see if Munich find an agreement with @juventusfc — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) July 7, 2022

However, at the moment, the 22 year old is waiting on Bayern Munich, who are said to be his preferred destination.

Juventus are demanding a transfer fee of €70 million, claim ESPN.

Chelsea, too are said to be interested in the player as they look to replace Antonio Rudiger.

The possible sale of Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta to Barcelona means that Thomas Tuchel has a task of rebuilding his backline.

There’s a direct contact scheduled between Barcelona and Chelsea this week. Barça want to complete Cesar Azpilicueta deal as soon as possible, two year contract plus option for further season. 🔴🔵 #FCB Marcos Alonso will be discussed too, he’s still hoping for Barça move. pic.twitter.com/TZLa54FiBq — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 7, 2022

From a United point of view, the price tag could be a tad too much.

As per Mike Verweij, United have submitted a €50 million bid for Ajax’s Lisandro Martinez.

Sources suggest that this offer could be accepted, as it matches the Dutch club’s valuation. Also, Martinez is pushing for a move and is keen to reunite with Erik ten Hag.

It is fascinating to see United being linked to another top-class centre back.

Ten Hag might look at adopting a three-centre back formation.

De Ligt thrived under Ten Hag at Ajax when playing in a back three. The pair know each other extremely well, and Ten Hag is said to want to bring his former player to Old Trafford.