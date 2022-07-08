Paul Pogba lands in Turin ahead of Juventus move



Juventus are getting ready to welcome former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba for his medical.

The French international left the club at the end of last month after his contract expired.

This marked the second time he departed on a free transfer.

It will also be the second time he is rejoining Juventus after being picked up by the club in 2012 after his contract expired with Man United.

He is now getting ready to start his next adventure as he reportedly agreed on a deal to return to the Italian giants.

It has been a couple of seasons since Juventus has won the Serie A with AC Milan and Inter Milan winning it in recent years.

With the arrival of the 29-year-old manager, Massimiliano Allegri will be hoping that they can return to their former successes.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, an Italian journalist, Pogba is expected to have his medical this afternoon.

He has been confirmed to have arrived in Turin by these videos of his flight landing and him getting out of the plane.

#Juventus, #Pogba è atterrato a Torino: domani mattina le visite mediche // Pogba has landed in Turin, tomorrow morning he’ll undergo his medical at Juventus 🛬⚪️⚫️ @Goalitalia @Goal pic.twitter.com/Lo652MF2OS — Romeo Agresti (@romeoagresti) July 8, 2022

Paul Pogba, here in Turin set to begin his new chapter as Juventus player. 🚨⚪️⚫️🛬 #Juventus Medical this weekend and then club statement to follow. Here we go ✅@juventusfc 🎥⤵️ pic.twitter.com/vOLrciyZcm — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 8, 2022

Juventus are having a busy day in the medical department with former red Ángel Di María also getting ready to join the club.

Rafaela Pimenta, the agent of Pogba will also be joining him this afternoon.

The midfielder also posted a video on Instagram with a message directly to the Juventus fans saying “See you soon”.

His medical will take place soon with the majority of it expected to take place on Saturday once Di Maria has been announced.







