Antony and Lisandro Martinez: Man United have agreed personal terms with Ajax duo

Manchester United have reportedly agreed personal terms with Ajax duo, Antony and Lisandro Martinez.

As reported by Duncan Castles in the Daily Record, if the cubs can agree a fee for the players, they will both make the move to Old Trafford this summer.

United have reportedly made individual offers for the pair, both of which have been rebuffed.

Ajax are, naturally, looking to make substantial profits on their prized assets and have slapped a combined price tag of 125 million Euros on the duo.

It is believed both players are desperate to re-unite with former manager Erik ten Hag and have “placed pressure” on the Dutch champions to accept United’s offers.

Lisandro has also been the subject of keen interest from Arsenal, who have also seen bids rejected for Ajax’s Player of the Year.

It is believed Ajax are looking for an individual fee of 50 million Euro for the Argentine, who would prefer the move to United over their North London rivals. United have been reported to have submitted a bid of that amount in the last 24 hours.

Martinez is a versatile centre half who can operate at left back and holding midfield; quick and strong with an eye for a pass, Ten Hag sees him as an ideal fit for his new look side.

Antony would provide United with a chance to fill their long standing issue of a right-sided forward.

With Rashford, Martial and Jadon Sancho all preferring to play from the left, Antony’s ability to play from the right would provide United with much needed balance.

It is thought Ajax are looking for 70/80 million Euros for the Brazilian, who enjoyed a fine season under Ten Hag last season. Ajax purred their way to the Eridivise title, scoring 98 league goals in the process.

United fly out for their pre-season tour today, having signed just one player – left back, Tyrell Malacia.

With both Martinez and Antony keen to join the club, fans are eager to see United to stump up the funds for one, if not both, of the South Americans, sooner rather than later.







