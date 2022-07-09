Axel Tuanzebe’s Manchester United career drawing to a close

Manchester United have jetted out for their pre-season tour with the first stop being Bangkok. As promised, new manager Erik ten Hag has given each of his players a clean slate and wants to see them perform before coming to a final decision. Once looked at as a sure-shot star, Axel Tuanzebe has fallen way down the pecking order.

The centre-back’s injury woes and disastrous loan spell at Italian giants Napoli last term might just have sounded his death knell at United.

And now reports have emerged stating that Turkish club Trabzonspor are eyeing up the United academy graduate and could make a move for him in the near future.

According to Turkish publication Fanatik, the Süper Lig outfit are in desperate need of a solid presence at the back and have entered the foreign defenders market.

They tried in vain to acquire Sassuolo’s versatile defender Kaan Ayhan before going on to Shakhtar Donetsk defender Marlon. So far, their attempts have ended in failure but they will try one more time before switching their attention to Tuanzebe.

According to Fotomac, Trabzonspor made 4 m euro offer to Premier league giant Manchester United for English central back Axel Tuanzebe pic.twitter.com/qFiAqW0gzz — Trabzon Drogheda (@TrabzonDrogs) July 9, 2022

The 24-year-old’s name has cropped up in meetings and the club officials are aware that a deal can be negotiated considering the England U-21 international is not part of Ten Hag’s plans.

According to Fotomac, a €4 million offer is on the table should the Premier league giants be willing to accept.

Another Turkish publication Sabah have also backed up these claims and also mentioned that there are other European defenders the club will take a look at. The DR Congo-born athlete is currently one of many options being considered by the seven time Süper Lig champions.

Tuanzebe nearing United exit

It has already been reported by Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano that the Red Devils are looking to offload the academy graduate should they find a buyer. Fellow defenders Phil Jones and Eric Bailly will also be shown the door if any club shows interest.

Eric Bailly and Axel Tuanzebe are set to leave Man Utd this summer, with Wan Bissaka also having options to go elsewhere 🔴 [Fabrizio Romano] Ten Hag is not messing about 🤯#MUFC pic.twitter.com/f8cOQHeSnv — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) June 3, 2022

Tuanzebe is a part of the pre-season tour squad and despite these reports, he will look to give it his best shot in order to impress the new boss.

Even if he fails there is a chance some club will bid for him and he can get some regular minutes.

He has been praised in the past by the likes of Louis Van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and got his real chance under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. His performance against Kylian Mbappe of PSG in the Champions League was a notable highlight.

But injuries have consistently blighted his progress and a move away seems to be the best possible choice for both parties at the moment.

Tuanzebe has enjoyed success in the Championship with Aston Villa and even played in the Premier League for the club but soon fell out of favour with current manager Steven Gerrard. Napoli acquired his services but it turned out to be a disastrous move.







United Matchday Magazine – The Online Football Programme

Imagine getting all the week’s United news in one place. A preview of the upcoming match, the biggest stories brought by top writers, the best of YouTube and social media, hand-picked for you. Opinion, quizzes, humour and the facts behind the latest transfer stories. The edition for Tuesday’s match against Liverpool is out now! Click for a sneak peak or to get yours for just £1.25/$1.50

