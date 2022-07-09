Chelsea favorites to land Cristiano Ronaldo transfer, Gianluca di Marzio explains.

Transfer guru Gianluca di Marzio has provided an update on the future of Cristiano Ronaldo.

In an interview with Wett Freunde, Di Marzio explains where he thinks the want-away striker’s future lies.

If CR7 is to leave United Di Marzio believes Chelsea to be the most likely destination, at present.

“Chelsea could be the right, but also the only club for Cristiano Ronaldo.” he states.

With Ronaldo’s desire to play in the Champions League a key factor in him wanting away, his new club would have to be participating in the competition next season.

Di Marzio describes a return to Italy as “impossible”, leaving options limited.

Knowing PSG have their star-studied front three set in stone, Barcelona out of the question due to his illustrious Real Madrid past and Bayern Munich distancing themselves from the signing, Chelsea have emerged as the favorites for Ronaldo.

Di Marzio also states the MLS as a possible destination for Ronaldo, although that would destroy the Champions League dream, making it a very unlikely possibility at this time.

It is believed United are willing to listen to offers for the club legend but would naturally rather his next move not to be one to a Premier League rival.

Ronaldo was not part of the 31 strong travelling squad for United’s pre-season tour, which kicks off in three days time against Liverpool.

The club have cited personal issues as the reason for Ronaldo’s omission, with the Portuguese star continuing to train in his homeland.

New United manager Erik ten Hag will want the situation sorted as soon as possible. If Ronaldo is to leave the club this summer, there will need to be a suitable replacement bought in.

Ronaldo was the club’s leading goalscorer last season and is the only remaining recognised centre forward in the first team squad.







