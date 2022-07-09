Cristiano Ronaldo’s uncertain future halts Man United kit release video



Manchester United’s new kit launch is being held up by the ongoing uncertainty surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at the club.

The Red Devils were expecting to release a special promotional video to coincide with the new Adidas kit range this week.

However, as reported by The Athletic, United have now decided to push the launch back instead, amid rumours that Ronaldo may still push to leave.

With new kits and sportswear now available to buy, United had lined up a spectacular video to accompany the new range.

Featuring former United number 7 icons Eric Cantona and David Beckham, the video was set to feature Ronaldo at the centre of the kit launch, as well as a nod to the retro style with an upturned collar.

The Portuguese star was missing from pre-season training at Carrington this week.

The decision to instead release photos from the video, of Ronaldo and former United captain, Cantona, is a compromise – at least for now.

Doubts remain around whether or not Ronaldo will be a part of new boss Erik ten Hag’s squad next season.

And as United’s tour squad yesterday departed for Thailand, the five times Ballon D’or winner was yet again absent.

There may still be an opportunity for the Portugal star to join up with his team mates when on tour, if he decides to stay.

United will travel to Australia after facing fierce rivals Liverpool in Bangkok on Tuesday.

Should Ronaldo and his Old Trafford future be decided by then, fans will relish the opportunity to see him playing in next season’s kit, not to mention the promotional video with United’s former number sevens.







