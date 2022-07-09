Erik ten Hag interview: on philosophy and Tyrell Malacia



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says his squad are working well and enjoying life as they head off on tour.

Speaking to the club’s official website in an interview held just before the Reds departed for Bangkok, Ten Hag said:

“Of course, I want to bring energy in my team. But I must say, the players do really well. They are really focused. They bring, for themselves, the energy.

“You see they enjoy playing football. They enjoy playing football together and they really work good together.”

Ten Hag also explained how much he wanted Steve McClaren as his assistant, partly because of his understanding of the club.

As for his other assistant, Mitchell van der Gaag, the boss said “I think with both, also with McClaren, he’s a coach from the moment he was born. But Mitchell van der Gaag also has a lot of experience, first as a player, he played at the highest levels in different leagues, after that he became coach.”

“Most important of those two, they know how to win.”

The boss also described the type of football he wants the side to play, giving a glimpse into what fans can expect to see next season.

“We want to play a proactive style of football. On the ball and off the ball. Trying to do that has to be our intention.

“It’s now on us, the coaches, to bring it over to the team that we are, in every situation, we are proactive, we are brave and willing to have the ball.”

The Dutchman described his philosophy and said that “constructing” a team is based on a philosophy.

Reporter Stewart Gardner then asked ten Hag about new signing, Tyrell Malacia.

“I think he’s the modern left full back or full back,” the manager replied.

“He suits the profile and most important is, from every full-back, that he closes the right area, but he can also take part in the offensive of our game, and he can do that really good, I think he will really contribute.”

Malacia could make his debut for United in just three days’ time.

United kick off Ten Hag’s reign with a friendly against old rivals Liverpool in Bangkok on Tuesday at 2pm UK time.

The squad has some notable absences, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Phil Jones, Brandon Williams, Shola Shoretire, Alvaro Fernandez and Andreas Pereira.

Ronaldo’s ongoing absence has been debated and discussed around the football world after it was made known that he wants to leave the club.

