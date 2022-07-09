

Frenkie De Jong has ‘no intention’ of joining Manchester United and instead wants to stay at Barcelona despite the Spanish club trying to push him out, reports MundoDeportivo.com.

The report states that De Jong ‘wants to stay and intends to succeed at Barca, despite the insistence that he leave’.

It carries on to say ‘De Jong has no intention of going to Manchester United’ and that ‘a serious offer from Chelsea would be an option’.

This would be a hammer blow to United’s chances of landing the talented Dutchman if true as recent reports have suggested that it is a straight race between United and Chelsea for his signature.

Barcelona appear to be pushing De Jong out of the club, despite club president Joan Laporta publicly saying he wants the midfielder to stay, with United seemingly ahead in the bidding war.

However if the player does not want to join the Red Devils, as per the article, then that would certainly complicate matters and could lead to Chelsea taking the initiative in the race.

Interestingly the article does back up recent reports regarding De Jong’s high wages at Barca due to being owed deferred payments during the Covid pandemic.

Although it does state that De Jong isn’t the highest earner at the Spanish club, with Pique, Busquets and Jordi Alba all on a bigger wage.

De Jong has been an integral part of Barcelona’s team since joining from Ajax in 2019, and is United manager Erik Ten Hag’s main target as he sets about the task of improving the midfield.

What does seem to be clear is United want De Jong and have definitely thrown their hat in the ring, along with the London club.

If the decision does come down to De Jong’s personal preference, Ten Hag will hope that their personal relationship, with the two having worked together at Ajax, will give United the edge over any other options.

Ten Hag will no doubt be using this to his advantage as United look to complete what is turning into be a long and protracted transfer saga.







