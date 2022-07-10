Arsenal considering N’golo Kante bid as midfielder’s contract nears end



N’Golo Kante has emerged as a potential target for Arsenal boss, Mikel Arteta.

The Daily Star report Arsenal are considering a bid for the Frenchman.

Kante has just twelve months left on his contract at Stamford Bridge and may be open to the idea of one more big move in his career.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea would entertain any bids for Kante, who is a key part of Thomas Tuchel’s side.

There had been reports of United interest in the player but these have gone quiet in recent weeks.

If Kante were to become available, would he be a player Erik ten Hag would look to bring to Old Trafford?

Kante has, no doubt, enjoyed a fantastic career; His incredible work rate, ability to win the ball back and selflessness in and out of possession have won him many admirers during his time in England.

At 31, Kante would also bring a wealth of experience to any squad he joins. A Premier League, Champions League and World Cup winner. He has been there, seen it, done it.

To many, it would seem a no-brainer to jump at the chance to sign a world class talent like Kante. Especially with United being short of numbers in midfield.

Questions still remain over the McTominay, Fred combination in the middle of the park for United and with the departure of Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba, United are definitely in the market for an upgrade and numbers.

This being said, Kante did suffer an injury-disrupted season last time out and his form wasn’t at his usual high standard.

Additionally, his 100mph style may not be conducive to someone who wants to play on to his mid thirty’s.

United have been burnt with signing high profile players at the wrong side of 30 before. The addition of Kante would come with its warnings but if the price is right, Ten Hag may be tempted.







