Christian Eriksen: Medical to be completed this week, says Fabrizio Romano



Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has given an update on Christian Eriksen’s move to Manchester United, and says the deal could be completed next week.

Speaking via Caughtoffside, the Italian journalist explained that Eriksen has ‘a verbal agreement’ with United and ‘they have sent the contracts to his lawyers and are awaiting the signatures’.

He carries on to write ‘The club’s idea is to complete medical examinations and signatures as early as next week’.

The Italian journalist also highlighted how much United manager Erik Ten Hag has pushed for the Danish playmaker’s signature.

‘Erik Ten Hag has insisted a lot on having him (Eriksen) at Man United and I think he can be important to increase the quality of midfield where a player like him is missing’

Romano, a self styled transfer specialist has been constant with his updates on this particular deal which would suggest he understands how far along the deal is.

Eriksen’s previous club Brentford, had been hoping that the Danish midfielder would be committed to re-signing for them, however this latest update seems to rule that out.

After coming back from a cardiac arrest on international duty during Euro 2020, the 30 year old found himself without a club after Serie A rules stated that he could no longer play in the league due to having an ICD (Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator).

Eriksen has since joined the Bees and played 11 games last season in the Premier League, impressing with his passing range and control of the game.

Ten Hag has been looking for improvements in midfield, with Frenkie De Jong a target also, but getting a player of Eriksen’s quality on a free transfer will be somewhat of a coup.

There is no doubt the new United boss has been the one pushing for this transfer through, and now finally it seems that the deal is almost complete.

With United’s first game of the pre season tour on Tuesday against Liverpool, United will be hoping to get the deal done so the Dane can be involved in a selection of the upcoming pre season fixtures.







