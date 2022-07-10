Cristiano Ronaldo pockets handsome bonus despite intending to leave Manchester United

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has taken a youthful looking squad out on pre-season tour with only one new recruit in the group in Tyrell Malacia. But fans around the world wanted to catch a glimpse of star striker Cristiano Ronaldo who was conspicuous by his absence.

United’s top scorer last season has been granted additional time off to deal with family issues and this follows in the wake of the 37-year-old declaring his intention to leave the Red Devils in search of Champions League football.

And now The Sun have revealed that just days before his announcement, he took home a bonus amount “well into six figures” from the club. According to club sources, the payment was made in June when the second year of his contract kicked in.

Club sources were said to be unhappy with the timing of it all. They would certainly have preferred that the Portuguese made his intentions known at the end of the season.

“He’s done nothing wrong, but a few people have suggested the timing of it all might not be a coincidence and Ronny could have revealed his wish to leave weeks ago,” a club insider told the publication.

The former Real Madrid man had taken a 50 per cent hit on his annual salary from his time at Juventus when signing for the Reds. During his time in Turin, United’s No 7 was earning £900,000-a-week including bonuses. His United contract instead focussed on adding annual bonuses to sweeten the deal.

Similar clauses were included in deals for Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez as well. The sum received by the Portugal skipper is not merely a loyalty bonus but also includes money from image rights and goalscorer bonus amount as well.

CR7 staying looks unlikely

His return was supposed to herald the 20-time English champions’ return to the top of the football pyramid. However the fairy tale start aside, things turned sour soon enough.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked and interim manager Ralf Rangnick could not get a tune out of the squad. And that meant the Reds finished sixth, outside the Champions League spots.

Ronaldo did his part, scoring 24 goals in 38 games but his part in the disastrous season should also not be overlooked.

And now, with Ten Hag at the helm and the club counting on him as the lone striker for next season, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner wants to move out. United are holding firm and do not want to sell their prized asset but privately they are aware that they cannot hold on to the player.

Thomas Tuchel is reluctant to bring Cristiano Ronaldo to #Chelsea in case it disrupts his plans for a free-flowing attack next season. [ @MailSport ] — Ines Star (@NestaInes1) July 9, 2022

CR7 wants Champions League football but his agent Jorge Mendes has been unable to find a club for him despite talks with all the big boys around Europe.

There have been reports that Chelsea, under new ownership, remain interested despite manager Thomas Tuchel not being in favour of such a deal. The Old Trafford outfit would prefer not strengthening a direct rival and instead hope to sell him abroad.

This saga is showing no signs of ending soon and Ten Hag will be hoping that his players can focus on the job at hand and ensure a good start for the Dutchman in his first season in charge.







United Matchday Magazine – The Online Football Programme

United vs. Liverpool. There’s no such thing as a friendly. Ten Hag’s first match. Players desperate to impress. Revenge needed, pride must be restored.

Part programme, part fanzine, United Matchday Magazine brings you the build-up to the game. It is online football content like you’ve never seen before. Original features written by top writers, intelligent reporting of the latest transfer stories and handpicked news, videos and social media along with opinion, quizzes and humour. Click for a sneak peek or to get yours for just £1.25/$1.50.

