Erik ten Hag shows his dance moves in hilarious video



Manchester United might have to win a trophy this season for one reason only.

New manager Erik ten Hag’s dance moves need to be seen one more time.

This hilarious video shows the boss dancing during Ajax’s celebrations after winning the Dutch Eredivisie.

The Amsterdam outfit ended up clear of second placed PSV Eindhoven by an incredible 16 points.

In the full seasons in which Ten Hag was manager of Ajax, they won the Eredivisie every time.

The 2020/21 season was abandoned due to Covid with Ajax in the lead, so it could easily have been four straight titles out of four for the 52 year old.

Ten Hag will start his first match in his next managerial appointment the day after tomorrow, as United face Liverpool in Bangkok, Thailand.

There has been a great atmosphere and buzz around the training camp and despite having a reputation for being a tough taskmaster, Ten Hag has shown a softer and more human side, as can be seen in this video.

He is a manager that expects and demands hard work but commands affection and respect, as can be evidenced by the fact that his former players, Frenkie de Jong, Lisandro Martinez and Antony are all reportedly keen to work with him again.

After nine almost completely barren years since Sir Alex Ferguson retired, United fans are hoping that the Dutchman is the one to lead the club back to trophies and titles.

However, the jury is still out on his potential to win Strictly Come Dancing or indeed to star in the remake of Saturday Night Fever.







