Fikayo Tomori: Manchester United interested in signing AC Milan centre back



Manchester United are reportedly keen on signing AC Milan’s Fikayo Tomori.

As per Calciomercato, over the past few weeks, United have shown interest in the player.

The Englishman has had a stellar 2021-22 season, winning the Serie A with Milan.

He has gradually established himself as one of the best centre backs in Italy. Tomori was instrumental in Milan’s Scudetto win.

United are pushing to sign Ajax’s Lisandro Martinez, and have reportedly submitted a €50 million bid.

The Eredivisie champions are still holding out, and want United to increase their offer.

In case the deal does not happen, Tomori would be a superb option.

The 24 year old has the experience of playing as right and left centre back.

His speed would allow Man Utd to play a high line, which would suit Erik ten Hag’s style of play.

Tomori has excellent composure and reads the game very well.

On the ball, he has the ability to play short and long passes, and help break lines from deep.

The former Chelsea man has good experience of playing in the Premier League and was exceptional in the 2019-20 season under Frank Lampard.

Milan have no intention of selling Tomori and are planning to extend his contract by two years.

United would have to pay a hefty fee to land the Englishman, so could look at other alternatives.