Lisandro Martinez looks to push through dream move to Manchester United



Manchester United target Lisandro Martinez is “ready to go to war” with current club Ajax in order to get his dream move.

The defender is said to be eager to link up with his former boss and new United manager Erik ten Hag, according to The Mirror.

And with Fabrizio Romano reporting on Twitter that United have made an improved bid of €50m, it seems certain to be a matter of time before the deal is done.

Manchester United have still no full agreement with Ajax for Lisandro Martinez. New bid worth €50m, not enough yet – but talks will continue as Lisandro wants to try Premier League experience this summer. 🔴 #MUFC Next days will be crucial to understand Ajax final position. pic.twitter.com/oXnKtwtxwK — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 10, 2022

Ajax are holding out for more, and the Dutch giants seem to be encouraging a bidding war for the player.

And with Arsenal also showing firm interest in the 24 year old, Martinez looks certain to have played his last game for Ajax.

The desire to play under ten Hag again however, puts United firmly in the driving seat for his signature.

The centre back is ready to force a move away and cloud even refuse to train, according to Utdreport on Twitter.

Lisandro Martínez is ready to force his way out of Ajax to seal a move to #mufc. He may even refuse to continue training if they don't reach an agreement with United #mulive [@sbates_people] — utdreport (@utdreport) July 9, 2022

And although the player himself has remained quiet about the move, sources suggest Martinez is losing patience with Ajax.

The Argentine international is set to hold talks with the Dutch giants in the coming days, and is said to be disappointed that he had been unable to join ten Hag at Old Trafford.

Romano says that the “next days will be crucial to understand Ajax final position.”

United are also keen on Martinez’s Brazilian teammate Antony, but no real progress seems to have been made on a deal for either players.

As the Red Devils prepare for their tour matches in Thailand and Australia, Ten Hag will be hoping the Argentinian can be secured quickly.

With the hopes that new signings would be included in the tour squad, Martinez could still join up with the travelling United squad should a deal be done soon.







United Matchday Magazine – The Online Football Programme

United vs. Liverpool. There’s no such thing as a friendly. Ten Hag’s first match. Players desperate to impress. Revenge needed, pride must be restored.

Part programme, part fanzine, United Matchday Magazine brings you the build-up to the game. It is online football content like you’ve never seen before. Original features written by top writers, intelligent reporting of the latest transfer stories and handpicked news, videos and social media along with opinion, quizzes and humour. Click for a sneak peek or to get yours for just £1.25/$1.50.

