Manchester United consider Youri Tielemans and Ruben Neves as alternatives to Frenkie de Jong



Manchester United have reportedly identified their backup options to Frenkie de Jong.

According to Alex Crook (talkSPORT), The Red Devils have identified Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans and Wolves’ Ruben Neves as alternatives.

“It’s a ridiculous situation. It’s been a saga for too long.” “Man United have a back up list with Tielemans, Neves both on it.” “I’d call Barca’s bluff & say ‘we’ll go and spend the same on Neves’.” Alex Crook is fed up with Barcelona's conduct during the Frenkie de Jong saga pic.twitter.com/jUZN8YpTuo — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) July 10, 2022

He stated: “I know Man Utd have a back-up list if the Frenkie de Jong transfer doesn’t happen – Youri Tielemans is on the list, as I understand, and Ruben Neves of Wolves.”

Yesterday, Sport mentioned ten reasons why De Jong would not join United.

It sent many fans into meltdown, especially because United spent almost two months negotiating a transfer.

De Jong is said to be Erik ten Hag’s priority signing this summer, and it would be embarrassing if, after all this time, the club fail to deliver.

However, United could opt for Tielemans or Neves as backups.

The Leicester City midfielder has attracted interest from Arsenal, who have reportedly held talks with his representatives.

Their interest has now cooled down, and the Gunners are focussing on other targets.

With one year left on his contract, United could get him at a bargain price.

Neves, on the other hand, has two years remaining on his current deal, so Wolves are expected to demand a higher transfer fee.

Both are technically sound and would give United’s midfield a new dynamic.

It will be up to Ten Hag to decide how United’s window shapes up if the club fail to land De Jong from Barcelona.