Ajax increase Lisandro Martinez asking price to €60m



Ajax have reportedly increased their asking price for defender Lisandro Martinez according to a Tier 1 Dutch journalist.

Manchester United are vying with Arsenal for the Argentinian’s signature and it had been reported that Ajax were holding out for a €50 million bid.

Reporter Mike Verweij claimed that United had met that asking price late last week with a bid of €45 million in cash plus €5 million in variables. Many thought that would be enough to secure a deal.

However, the Dutch side were said to be considering the bid and waiting to see if Arsenal countered United’s offer.

With no response from the Gunners, the bidding war that Ajax had hoped for seemingly came to an end but it now appears as if they have decided to move the goalposts.

The same reporter, Mike Verweij (via @TheEuropeanLad) now claims that the Amsterdam outfit have increased the asking price to €60 million.

He also claims that the player is now begging his club to negotiate.

“Lisandro Martínez is DEMANDING Ajax to negotiate with Manchester United but Ajax does not want to negotiate with an offer of €45M + €5M in bonuses.

“In fact, they are now asking for an offer of €60M,” Verweij is quoted as saying.

If the normally reliable Verweij is correct, it might be time for United to turn to alternatives for the centre back role.

The price now being demanded is almost double the €32 million that the 24 year old is valued at by Transfermarkt.com.

The Red Devils have already missed out on a player reported to be on the shortlist of alternatives, Braga’s David Carmo, who recently completed a €20 million move to FC Porto.

The Dragons have already slapped an €80 million release clause on the classy 22 year old.







