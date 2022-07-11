Bruno Fernandes and Anthony Martial share humorous exchange on pre-season flight

A behind the scenes video of Manchester United’s pre-season tour has emerged on social media.

One particular exchange shows Bruno Fernandes and Anthony Martial sharing some banter on the flight to Bangkok.

Bruno: “Anthony Martial is back. He will be back scoring goals.” Martial: “Give me some assists, please.” 🤣 🎥 @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/syhTORlQlO — Utd District (@UtdDistrict) July 9, 2022

Fernandes welcomes Martial back and promises fans the Frenchman will be “scoring goals” on his return from his loan move to Sevilla.

Martial responds with a smile and asks the midfielder to provide him with “some assists”.

Fernandes assures Martial he’s up to the task telling him he will “for sure” be creating chances for Tony to find the net.

Fernandes goes on to say the pair have “always had that connection” and the duo seem to be in good spirits.

The humorous exchange has led to United fans reminiscing of times the pair have linked up for goals in a red shirt.

A brilliantly worked free kick, in a Manchester Derby win, which saw Fernandes clip a ball over the wall for Martial to volley home being a particular highlight.

After looking like his Old Trafford career was coming to its end, it looks as though Martial will be given another chance at United this season.

Given the exits of Edinson Cavani, Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata, United’s attacking options were shortened at the end of the season.

That, coupled with the uncertainty surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo and Mason Greenwood‘s futures, Martial may now find himself to be a key part of Erik ten Hag’s side.

No doubt Fernandes will be in the heart of the United side this season and the new manager will be hoping United’s new number eight can get back to peak form.

United’s pre-season games start on Tuesday and with the options currently available to ten Hag, it’s likely that both Fernandes and Martial will share some game time together.







United Matchday Magazine – The Online Football Programme

United vs. Liverpool. There’s no such thing as a friendly. Ten Hag’s first match. Players desperate to impress. Revenge needed, pride must be restored.

Part programme, part fanzine, United Matchday Magazine brings you the build-up to the game. It is online football content like you’ve never seen before. Original features written by top writers, intelligent reporting of the latest transfer stories and handpicked news, videos and social media along with opinion, quizzes and humour. Click for a sneak peek or to get yours for just £1.25/$1.50.

