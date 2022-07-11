Cristiano Ronaldo should go and Erik ten Hag should drive him, says Oliver Holt



Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo has found himself facing a scathing attack from one of the country’s most respected journalists.

As the Portuguese superstar and his future remain in the balance, Oliver Holt in the Daily Mail has questioned if United should even want him to stay.

With a new look United promised next season, Holt suggests that the club should accept that the 37 year old striker is nothing more than a “vanity project” and new boss Erik ten Hag should “drive him to the airport” should he demand to leave.

The suggestion that Ronaldo was signed merely to sell shirts may resonate with many fans of the Old Trafford side.

But with the five times Ballon D’or winner being United’s top goal scorer in a miserable season, and once again impressing his huge fan base in such a struggling side, many could be forgiven for sticking by the Portugal star.

“United gave him a stage his waning powers should not have earned but now it is reported that Ronaldo wants to leave the club because they cannot fulfil his ambition of playing in the Champions League. It would, perhaps, be indelicate to point out the fact United are not in the competition this season is, in no small part, down to the debilitating effect Ronaldo had on the side when he rejoined last summer”

“Ronaldo scored plenty of goals, sure, and those who value the individual more than the team will continue to see that as his vindication. Others have noted that United scored far fewer goals last season with Ronaldo than they scored the season before without him. The player became bigger than the team. United struggled even to finish sixth in the Premier League”

Not content with his putting down of Ronaldo however, Holt also quite clearly blames the current owners for the way they club has operated over recent years.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is fortunate that Manchester United ceased some time ago to be a serious football club run by serious football people … the truth is that no team who put winning trophies above selling shirts would have indulged him so utterly and so obediently last season as the goons who run the show at Old Trafford”

Holt continues his summary by suggesting that Ronaldo would be lucky to find any club willing to “subjugate his ego like United did” or indeed offer him the Champions League football he so desires, with only Chelsea as of now looking a likely destination.

New owner at Stamford Bridge, Todd Boehly is said to want to bring Ronaldo in as a statement signing, but Holt claims that:

“The trick for United will not be trying to keep Ronaldo but finding a club they can offload him to. The suggestion is that, for all Boehly’s enthusiasm, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is not enamoured by the thought of signing Ronaldo.”

After missing out on qualification last season, United and Ten Hag may see themselves rebuilding without the pulling power of one of the all time greats. And according to some, rightfully so.







