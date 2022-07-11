Erik ten Hag says he’s looking forward to working with Cristiano Ronaldo at Man United



Erik ten Hag says he is looking forward to working with Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United.

In his first pre-match press conference for Manchester United ahead of Tuesday’s warm-up game against Liverpool, the boss said tomorrow’s game is a “really good test” for United.

Asked if he intended to play in Bangkok as he would in England, Ten Hag said “Yes. The standard of Manchester United is to win every game.”

Ten Hag was then asked about the situation with the absent Cristiano Ronaldo.

“He’s not with us and it’s due to personal issues,” Ten Hag replied.

When pressed by a second reporter, the manager said:

“We are planning with Cristiano Ronaldo for this season, so that’s it.

“And I’m looking forward to work with him.”

United face Liverpool in Bangkok, Thailand tomorrow at 2pm UK time. Next up is Melbourne Victory on Friday, followed by Crystal Palace next Tuesday. Saturday 23rd sees the Red Devils face Aston Villa before returning to Europe to play Atletico Madrid on 30th and Rayo Vallecano as Ten Hag’s first match at Old Trafford on the 31st.

The boss also said that there was no issue surrounding Ronaldo and the captaincy, stating that Harry Maguire is “the established captain, so I don’t doubt about this issue.”

He said he “cannot tell” whether Ronaldo will join the tour.

Asked about transfers, Ten Hag said United are “searching for players in the midfield and offence”.







United Matchday Magazine – The Online Football Programme

United vs. Liverpool. There’s no such thing as a friendly. Ten Hag’s first match. Players desperate to impress. Revenge needed, pride must be restored.

Part programme, part fanzine, United Matchday Magazine brings you the build-up to the game. It is online football content like you’ve never seen before. Original features written by top writers, intelligent reporting of the latest transfer stories and handpicked news, videos and social media along with opinion, quizzes and humour. Click for a sneak peek or to get yours for just £1.25/$1.50.

