Fabrizio Romano update on United’s Frenkie de Jong alternatives



Manchester United have been embroiled in transfer negotiations with Barcelona for the transfer of Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong in a move that would reunite the former Ajax man with his former manager and new Manchester United Erik ten Hag.

A week ago, according to multiple reports, while a structure for the transfer of the Netherlands international had been agreed upon between the Red Devils and the Blaugrana, there remain significant hurdles to get through before a deal for de Jong can be finalised.

Among these obstacles, the most significant one that has been holding up a deal for the move of the Barcelona star to Old Trafford is deferred wages to the tune of €17million owed to the player by the Spanish giants.

Reports have also suggested that while United remain steadfast in delivering new boss Erik ten Hag his primary target in the transfer window and are still keen on De Jong, they would also be willing to walk away from a deal if the issues between Barcelona and the player are not resolved soon. United also reportedly have other alternative targets to the midfield maestro.

Italian journalist and transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on some of United’s alternative targets. According to the reliable Romano, Leicester City and Belgian midfielder Youri Tielemans is a player fans should keep an eye on if Frenkie de Jong to Manchester United does not happen.

The 25-year-old has a year left on his contract with the Foxes, with the club willing to listen to offers for the Belgian to avoid losing him on free in 12 months. In an interview with United Stand’s Mark Goldbridge, Romano stated, “United have been in contact with his agent since February.”

This is not the first time Tielemans has been linked with United. The former Monaco player was reportedly of interest to the Red Devils in 2019, but a move never materialised. Tielemans is also on Arsenal’s radar, with the North London club looking to add the player to their ranks. Romano confirmed that a bargain fee of £30 million should be enough to secure the Belgian’s services.

Another player the Italian journalist mentioned in the interview as a De Jong alternativve is Paris St Germain midfielder, Leandro Paredes. The Argentine has been linked in the last few days with Manchester United and a possible move to the Theatre of Dreams.

According to Romano, Paredes has been offered to several European clubs as the French champions look set to reshape their squad in the wake of incoming manager Christophe Galtier and football advisor Luis Campos. According to Romano, however, it may not be easy for United to do a deal for Paredes as the player is intent on staying and fighting for his place at the French club.

On being asked whether Ruben Neves was on the list for United as a De Jong alternative, Romano answered affirmatively but warned that United bosses would not willingly sanction a deal worth around €100million, which Wolves value the player at.

This makes sense for the Red Devils who have a limited budget and multiple positions to sort out. De Jong, who is priced at €80million, would not only be cheaper than the Portuguese midfielder but also stands out as Ten Hag’s main midfield priority.

While De Jong remains United’s priority this summer, it is important that United ensure they are not held to ransom by Barcelona regarding his deferred wages. It is hard to argue against Paredes and Neves as alternatives, with the quality they possess and what they could bring to United in the middle of the park.

