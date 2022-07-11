Fabrizio Romano’s take on possible Cristiano Ronaldo exit from Man United



Credible Italian journalist and transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Manchester United’s striker and Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo. In an interview with the United Stand’s Mark Goldbrdige, Romano gave crucial insight on the future of the 37-year-old.

News broke out two weeks ago that the five-time Ballon D’or winner was looking for a way out of Manchester United, citing the club’s lack of Champions League football and a lack of ambition and activity in the transfer market as reasons behind his interest in a shock move away from Old Trafford.

The highest goalscorer in the history of men’s football has been linked with a host of clubs, including Premier League rivals Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Italian giants Napoli. Reports have claimed Bayern Munich has no interest in signing the 37-year-old, who still has one year remaining on his United contract.

It is widely reported that Chelsea’s new co-owner Todd Boehly is interested in a move for United’s talisman, with the American looking for a statement signing to launch his new era at the London club. Whether Thomas Tuchel is in agreement is another matter, but he did not dismiss the idea out of hand when asked by fans yesterday.

🚨Exclusive We asked Thomas Tuchel" Are we signing Cristiano Ronaldo ? "

Thomas Tuchel " Iam not gonna tell you [ Laughs ] " 👀🤔 Credit instagram :@ chelsea_tid #BluesInTheUSA #CR7 #CFC pic.twitter.com/kgYG08LgWt — Mo. kasem (@Hazard10_CFC) July 10, 2022

In his interview, Romano insisted that the Portuguese’s reported reason for his absence from United training and the squad’s pre-season tour in Thailand and Australia was genuine. In some sections of the media and the fanbase, Ronaldo has come under fire for his absence. The Italian added that Ronaldo’s personal issue would remain private.

On the star man’s exit, Romano said, “Cristiano Ronaldo is not out of the team to force a move. He’s probably the most professional player in the world, he would not force a move in such a way.” However, he also said in his interview that the player’s super-agent and facilitator Jorge Mendes would continue contacts with multiple clubs this week regarding the transfer of the five-time Champions League winner.

The Red Devils have continued to reinforce their public stance that the 37 year old is not for sale, in a message that Romano describes in his interview as a ‘strong message’ to English clubs. An earlier report had indicated that United would prefer Ronaldo to make a move abroad in the event that they fail to convince him to stay.

It would make sense for United to push against any switch to a Premier League rival, such as Chelsea, who remain the most interested party for the Portuguese’s signing. A situation whereby Ronaldo is scoring against United next season would be unfathomable for many fans.

As recently as today, new Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag in the pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow’s tour match against Liverpool said that Ronaldo is not for sale and is firmly within his plans ahead of the new season.

Romano further said that Ronaldo’s agent would likely try again to orchestrate a switch to Bayern Munich, which indicates a move to Bavaria appeals most to the United striker, who scored 18 goals in the league for the Red Devils in the 2021/2022 season in which the club finished a pathetic sixth place.

The Italian’s interview provided a crucial perspective on the relationship between United boss Ten Hag and United’s number 7. On this, Romano said, “Cristiano Ronaldo has no problem at all with Erik ten Hag. His issue lies within the lack of ambition Manchester United have shown this summer.”

It remains to be seen whether Ronaldo has, in fact, already played his last game in a United shirt. If the Romano interview is anything to go by, while United are in no danger yet of a dramatic and messy separation, it is still clear that Ronaldo’s priority is to make a move away.







