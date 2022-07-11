Frenkie de Jong set for showdown talks with Barcelona as Manchester United wait

It has been more than two months since news first emerged of Erik ten Hag‘s desire to bring Frenkie de Jong to Manchester United. And despite United’s best attempts, still there has been no breakthrough. In recent days, things have got even more complicated with Joan Laporta‘s comments and the revelation of the Dutch international being owed a hefty sum by the Catalan giants.

Things are set to come to a head with De Jong rejoining pre-season training on Monday. Marca have reported that the club have scheduled talks with the midfielder and his agent Ali Dursun.

The player and his entourage are furious with the way the La Liga giants have been washing their dirty laundry in public. They have been left far from impressed with the way the Camp Nou outfit have leaked De Jong’s salary as well as United’s bid for him.

If Frenkie de Jong does not accept a pay cut at Barcelona, the club will sell him. — @marca pic.twitter.com/7bSwA4nwd9 — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) July 10, 2022

Laporta’s comments of him doing everything in order to keep the player have made it seem like the player is in the wrong. And the Marca report mentions this and writes, “They even perceive a propaganda campaign against the Dutch midfielder.”

And now Barcelona will present their demands to the player which includes either taking a drastic pay cut which is likely to be enforced across the board, in keeping with the club’s new financial reality, or to part ways.

The former Ajax star is not keen on a pay cut, especially considering the amount he is owed by the club. It was previously reported that Blaugrana owe De jong £13.7m in basic wages and another £3.4m in bonuses.

Complications galore

Marca also state that the playmaker is in line to receive a fixed €21 million next season and almost €28 million the next, in addition to the variables that he can get for games played and titles. And that is something the La Liga club simply cannot afford.

The player himself does not want to leave Catalunya because of a number of reasons which has complicated matters further. He and his new partner are very happy in the city and have even bought a new property there.

De Jong himself considers Barcelona as his dream club and wants to achieve success there with Xavi happy to work with the Dutchman.

A meeting has been scheduled between Barcelona and Frenkie de Jong. The player is "pissed off" at the club's management regarding his case. The club will offer him a drop in salary and if not, he'll leave, reports Marca. — Jacque Talbot (@jac_talbot) July 10, 2022

However, Laporta knows that the Ajax academy graduate is their most saleable asset and removing his wages from the equation and the money brought in from his departure would help the club go after major targets like Robert Lewandowski and Bernardo Silva.

United have already had a bid of initial £56 million fee agreed with the Catalan giants, and Ten Hag is desperate for his former player to join him in Manchester. He is seen as being central to the new boss’ plans. But the way things are progressing, reaching a quick outcome seems unrealistic.

Fans have been patiently waiting for news of him finally agreeing and the longer it drags on, supporters will get more and more furious. The club either needs to end the saga by getting their man or move on to other targets.

The slow and protracted dealing has meant the club has lost ground on other available deals like Youri Tielemans and Ruben Neves. The clock is ticking for the Red Devils to deliver on their promise of backing the manager.







