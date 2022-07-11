Man United “given assurances” Frenkie de Jong is willing to join



Manchester United have been given reassurances that Frenkie de Jong is willing to join the club once Barcelona’s debt to him has been resolved.

The Dutchman is United manager Erik ten Hag’s key transfer target this summer and a deal of €65 million + €20 million in bonuses has reportedly been agreed between the two clubs.

However, the deal seems to have stalled and several reports over the past few days have claimed that De Jong was refusing a move to Old Trafford.

The Peoples Person yesterday explained what the details of those claims are and why they are unlikely to hold much weight.

That view has now been borne out by The Telegraph’s James Ducker, a leading authority on United’s affairs.

“Manchester United have been given assurances Frenkie de Jong is willing to move to Old Trafford in the event his salary issues with Barcelona can be resolved,” Ducker wrote late last night.

“De Jong is reputed to be due to return to training with Barcelona on Monday but United have been given encouragement behind the scenes that he remains open to the move, with sources indicating that they would not have progressed a deal this far if that was not the case, despite claims in Spain that the player has no intention of quitting the Catalan club.

“The impasse centres around the wages the Dutchman agreed to defer as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and how and when they will be repaid if a transfer is to go ahead.”

It is hard to know how the stalemate will be resolved given Barcelona’s current financial situation. They simply cannot afford to repay a €17 million debt at present and De Jong would have every reason to doubt that it would ever be repaid once his ship had sailed to Manchester.

The answer could lie in a reduction in the add-ons included in the deal with United in exchange for partial repayment of the debt, but this would involve a three-way negotiation involving the Manchester club.

Ducker goes on to state that United have “alternative targets” in mind should the matter not be resolved.

As reported here yesterday, two of these are believed to be Wolves’ Ruben Neves and Youri Tielemans of Leicester.







