Manchester United agree personal terms with Thomas Strakoshka



Manchester United have agreed personal terms over a deal to sign Thomas Strakoshka.

That’s according to @mufcMPB, who earlier tweeted the news.

The free agent is currently “training on his own in Rome” and is “waiting on the green light” to travel for his medical.

According to tweet, the goalkeeper could link up with the United squad as early as July 15th, during the Melbourne leg of their preseason tour.

EXCLUSIVE: Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Thomas Strakosha and are set to complete his signing. Strakosha is currently training on his own in Rome & is waiting on green light to travel for medical (he could join the Utd squad in Melbourne). 🇦🇱🧤🔴 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/J9hdZjPwnq — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) July 10, 2022

As reported by The People’s Person earlier this week, United had been eyeing the Albanian as a potential number two and Strakoshka is expected to serve as deputy to David De Gea, following Dean Henderson’s departure on loan to Nottingham Forest earlier this month.

Having just left SS Lazio, Strakoshka has made 164 Serie A appearances, keeping 48 clean sheets in the process.

23 of those appearances came last term, and while he has failed to recapture the form of his younger years, the 27-year-old has plenty of time remaining to realise his full potential.

Strakoshka has been undisputed first choice at Lazio at almost all points of his Biancocelesti career, although Covid-19 issues in the 2020/21 season saw him lose his place to Pepe Reina.

Last season the Albanian retook his spot although that has not stopped him from leaving Lazio on a free transfer.

During his time in Rome, Strakoshka collected medals for two Coppa Italia’s and Supercoppa Italiana’s each.

Manchester United fans will be hoping he can add to those medals at Old Trafford.







